Join us on November 8, 2021 to hear Peter Ackerman discuss "The Future of Ranked-Choice Voting" with Katherine Gehl and Douglas Schoen.

Peter Ackerman is chair of the Chamberlain Project Foundation. In 2010 he founded Americans Elect to create a nonpartisan pathway to the presidency. He currently serves as co-chair of the international advisory council of the U.S. Institute of Peace and on the executive committee of the Atlantic Council.