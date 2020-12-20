Peter Skerry is professor of political science at Boston College, a fellow at the Institute for Advanced Studies in Culture at the University of Virginia, and a contributing editor of American Purpose. He was previously a contributing editor of The American Interest. He has been a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute as well as at the Brookings Institution. He served as co-chair of the Brookings-Duke Immigration Policy Roundtable and co-director of the Dialogue on Islam in America at the American Enterprise Institute. His research and writing focus on race, ethnicity, and religion in American society and politics.