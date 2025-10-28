Persuasion

Eamonn Toland
3h

An extremely important article. There is overwhelming evidence that a rudimentary moral sense is innate in humanity, starting with the Yale experiments on the eye movements of 3-month-olds watching puppet shows (Bloom, Just Babies). Our moral sense causes us emotional pain when there is a dissonance between our actions and our values, yet there are abundant historical examples of kind, intelligent people justifying the most appalling actions, from slavery to warfare. Robert Trivers and others have pointed out that self-deception enables us to unwittingly act ruthlessly in our self-interest, gaming a conscience wired for kindness and collaboration.

So free speech is key, but it's not a panacea. Not only does free speech offer a platform to people you disagree with or dislike, it can also be used to spread fake news and misinformation that can have lasting consequences. During the Renaissance a book called the Hammer of the Witches argued that "modern" witches were causing crop failures and irregular weather patterns. Coinciding with the Little Ice Age, the book became a best-seller second only to the Bible for centuries, overturning a ban on executions for witchcraft in western Europe that had lasted for a thousand years, and leading to the deaths of 60,000 people, 80% of them women.

In the 21st century we may have better scientific evidence to debunk fake news, but the largely unregulated social media platforms use algorithms that encourage polarization, feeding red meat that gives us an emotional high rather than challenging us with dissenting voices. We need to protect the right to free speech from attacks by the left or the right, but we also need to ensure that the media platforms we use force us to step out of the echo chamber.

Isabelle Williams
2h

Great article. Free speech is essential. And censoring speech is inevitably censoring political dissent. Today its the Trump admin censoring criticism of Israel. In Europe today its censoring people who criticize mass immigration. Three years ago it was the Biden admin censoring Stanford professors who questioned lockdowns to prevent covid spreading. A whole misinformation industrial complex has been funded, as Matt Taibbi has documented.

