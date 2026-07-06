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It's All Just A Ride's avatar
It's All Just A Ride
7hEdited

I recently discovered there is actually a legitimate psychological term for what I think this kind of behavior represents: moral scrupulosity. A subtype of OCD. The idea being that a person becomes fixated on the idea of personal moral purity, and terrified of being a bad person. If OCD is, at base, about anxiety management, this becomes a strategy to manage and control the anxiety surrounding the feeling of structural impotence you mentioned. Throw in a constantly shifting and sometimes wildly contradictory set of pre/proscriptions of what exactly one should/n't do about any given topic via social media and larger cultural discourse, and this is a recipe for meltdown and burnout. Looking at my mental state over the past 10 years, I think I came dangerously close to this, and I fear so did many of my progressive comrades.

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John W Dickerson's avatar
John W Dickerson
6h

Yes — the modern organic‑purity crusade really does sound like a secular St. Augustine:

striving is the new original sin, and modernity is the fall of man.

Mao tried this already. His Cultural Revolution marched people back to the farm so they could rediscover the “virtue” of hardship — which mostly meant rediscovering famine, mud, and the joys of communal grain quotas.

The people in this article seem to want a sequel:

a return to the “good old days” of hunting and gathering, preferably without the inconvenience of actually hunting or gathering.

If they had their way, we’d all be living in caves again — sustainably sourced caves, with ethically harvested moss and a hand‑chiseled fire pit.

And in their imagined Eden, everyone is equal because everyone is equally miserable.

Their call of nature would drag society back to a world where no one has shoes, no one has medicine, and no one has a future beyond reproduction — the kind of world where “barefoot and pregnant” isn’t a slogan but a survival condition.

That’s the progressive fantasy:

perfect equality achieved by universal deprivation.

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