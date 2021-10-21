Join us on October 21, 2021 to hear Robert Shafer discuss the music of Duruflé and Boulanger. This is a pre-concert discussion in anticipation of the City Choir of Washington's concert on November 7, 2021, "Grant Us the Sublime." Details here.

Robert Shafer is recognized as one of America’s major choral conductors. He has served as Artistic Director of the City Choir of Washington since its launch in September 2007. For more than fifty years, Maestro Shafer has served the Washington, D.C. area as a choral conductor, composer, educator, and church musician. He was the music director of The Washington Chorus for over thirty-five years. In February 2000, he was honored by the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences with a GRAMMY® Award for Best Choral Performance for a live concert recording of Benjamin Britten’s War Requiem.

October 21, 2021. 5:00 p.m. EDT.