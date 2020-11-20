Rebecca Burgess, is senior editor at American Purpose, senior fellow at the Yorktown Institute, and a visiting fellow at Independent Women's Forum. Previously, she was a research fellow both in Foreign and Defense Policy and Social, Cultural, and Constitutional Studies at the American Enterprise Institute.

She’s an advisory board member of Combined Arms and of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation/Monticello, and a participant in the NEH Educating for American Democracy: A Roadmap for Excellence in History and Civics Education project. Additionally, she is a member of the George W. Bush Institute’s Veterans in Higher Education Task Force and a member of the Reader Review Board of the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps Journal.

Burgess researches the political and social institutions of democratic governance, including civics and national security, civil-military relations and the military life cycle, veterans and politics, and the political theory of empire, all through her work as founder and principal of The CivMil Project. She has nearly two decades of combined public policy, administrative, and academic experience, holding the position most recently as a research fellow both in foreign and defense policy and social, cultural, and constitutional studies at the American Enterprise Institute. A Ph.D. in politics at the University of Dallas, her work has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, the Economist, Military Times, Newsweek, The American Interest, and The Strategy Bridge, among others. She is the co-editor, with Gary J. Schmitt, of McCulloch v. Maryland at 200: Debating John Marshall’s Jurisprudence (2020).