Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lukas Bird's avatar
Lukas Bird
10h

Great piece Matt. Very fair and thoughtful. Dr. Peterson is the wounded warrior who led Picket’s Charge straight up the hill against the woke cannons firmly ensconced in our culture’s high ground. That’s courage, action, commitment, sacrifice. More than I’ve done. I post firmly convicted comments on Substack. He sacrificed his reputation and mental health. And I kinda get it. I, once, was a committed centrist proud of my ability to fight for both sides. Now I’ve transformed into the belief the Left cannot be saved from the grotesquerie it has become and is no longer worth defending. That inner journey is sculpted by the larger cultural entropy and takes us all to uncharted territory. I’d bet you, privately, feel the same. So Jordan isn’t worth listening to now. I get it. I tip my cap and say my thanks for what he’s already done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies
Isabelle Williams's avatar
Isabelle Williams
10h

I know a lot about benzodiazepine withdrawal and something about Peterson's case. Yes, its brutal, can be fatal, and very likely would impair cognitive ability. Staying on benzodiazepines also harms cognitive function ( just like alcohol). Very sad, another brilliant man nearly destroyed and certainly harmed by psychiatric drugs. I recommend the book UNSHRUNK by Laura Delano, and the documentary "Medicating Normal."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Persuasion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture