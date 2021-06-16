Robert Asahina, an editorial board member of American Purpose, has been editor-in-chief of Broadway Books (a Random House imprint), publisher of the adult trade group of Golden Books, vice president of Simon & Schuster, deputy managing editor of the New York Sun, and an editor at George, Harper’s, the New York Times, GEO, and The Public Interest.

Asahina has been a film critic for The New Leader and The American Spectator and a theater critic for The Hudson Review. He has been a contributor to numerous periodicals, and is a consultant on enterprise data strategy and management at Freddie Mac and an editor of the 4% Growth Project website.

Asahina is author of Just Americans: How Japanese Americans Won a War at Home and Abroad, one of the Washington Post’s best nonfiction books of 2006.