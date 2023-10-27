Many hundreds of thousands of Russians have fled their ever-more authoritarian country since the start of Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, joining a global exile community that had already been growing for years. They include leaders of the political opposition, civil society and media who have long opposed the Kremlin, are natural allies against Russia’s war in Ukraine, and a key hope for reestablishing any future free and open Russian society.

Please join the Institute of Current World Affairs, American Purpose and U.S. Institute of Peace on Thursday, November 16 from 10-11 am EST for the third in a series of hybrid panel discussions.

Featuring:

Alexander Abashkin , coordinator of the Scholars Without Borders project, run by the Harvard Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies

Dmitry Dubrovsky , researcher in the Department of Social Sciences at Charles University in Prague

Maria Yudkevich , former distinguished professor, vice-rector for research, and head of the Center for Institutional Studies at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow

Angela Stent, moderator, director emerita of the Center for Eurasian, Russian and East European Studies and professor emerita of Government and Foreign Service at Georgetown University

How are these scholars trying to keep teaching, researching and preserving Russia’s intellectual capital for future generations?

Thursday, November 16, 2023

10-11 am EST

Register for this free online event