Share this postRuy Teixeira on the American electoratewww.persuasion.communityCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherAmerican PurposeRuy Teixeira on the American electorateJun 01, 2022Share this postRuy Teixeira on the American electoratewww.persuasion.communityCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareIs the Democratic Party still the party of the White and non-White working class? Ruy Teixeira of the Center for American Progress joins host Charles Lane to assess the party’s strategic positioning today.Share this postRuy Teixeira on the American electoratewww.persuasion.communityCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare