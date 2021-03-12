Ryan Patrick Hanley, a contributing editor of American Purpose, is professor of political science at Boston College. Previously he was the Mellon Distinguished Professor of Political Science at Marquette University, and has held visiting appointments or fellowships at Yale University, Harvard University, and the University of Chicago. A specialist on the political philosophy of the Enlightenment period, he is author of Adam Smith and the Character of Virtue (2009), Love's Enlightenment: Rethinking Charity in Modernity (2017), and Our Great Purpose: Adam Smith on Living a Better Life (2019). His most recent works include The Political Philosophy of Fénelon (2020) and a companion translation volume, Fénelon: Moral and Political Writings (2020).