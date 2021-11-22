Scott L. Montgomery is affiliate faculty in the Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies at the University of Washington and a fellow at the Stevanovich Institute on the Formation of Knowledge, University of Chicago. Trained as a geoscientist, he has twenty-five years’ experience in the private sector and writes often on matters related to climate change, the energy transition, and other topics. He is the author of many books, including The Shape of the New: Four Big Ideas and How They Built the Modern World, From Enlightenment to Reaction, with Daniel Chirot (2015); Seeing the Light: Making the Case for Nuclear Power in the 21st Century, with Thomas Graham, Jr. (2017); and Does Science Need a Global Language? English and the Future of Research (2013). He currently writes a column on energy issues and U.S. politics for the journal Global Policy in the UK.