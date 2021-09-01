Join us on September 1, 2021 to hear Philip Zelikow and Francis Fukuyama in conversation on the September 11 attacks.

Philip Zelikow is the White Burkett Miller Professor of History at the University of Virginia. He was the executive director of the 9/11 Commission from 2002 to 2004 and Counselor at the Department of State from 2005 to 2006. At the University of Virginia, he was dean of the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences from 2011 to 2014, and director of the Miller Center of Public Affairs from 1998 to 2005. He is the author of several books, most recently The Road Less Traveled: The Secret Battle to End the Great War, 1916-1917 (2021).

Francis Fukuyama is chairman of the editorial board of American Purpose. He is Olivier Nomellini Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies (FSI), director of the Ford Dorsey Master’s in International Policy program, and Mosbacher Director of FSI’s Center on Democracy, Development and the Rule of Law, all at Stanford University. He is the author of several books, most recently Identity: The Demand for Dignity and the Politics of Resentment (2018).