Join us on September 13, 2021 to hear Eric Edelman and William Antholis discuss “Greece, Turkey, and the Eastern Mediterranean — Does America have a Strategy?”

Ambassador Eric S. Edelman, an editorial board member of American Purpose, retired as a career minister from the U.S. Foreign Service on May 1, 2009. He is currently practitioner in residence at the Philip Merrill Center for Strategic Studies at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, counselor at the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments, and a non-resident senior fellow at the Miller Center for Public Affairs at the University of Virginia. He is a member of the board of directors of the United States Institute of Peace and chaired the National Defense Strategy Commission, 2017–18.

William Antholis is a nonresident senior fellow in governance studies at The Brookings Institution and is the director and CEO of the Miller Center at the University of Virginia. Previously, he served as managing director at Brookings from 2004 to 2014 and director of studies and senior transatlantic fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States. He was director of international economic affairs on the staff of the National Security Council and National Economic Council in the Clinton administration. He is the author of Inside Out India and China: Local Politics Go Global (2014).