On September 13, 2022, Elliot Ackerman joined American Purpose to discuss his new book, The Fifth Act: America's End in Afghanistan.

Elliot Ackerman is the author of several novels as well as the memoir Places and Names: On War, Revolution and Returning (2019). His books have been nominated for the National Book Award, the Andrew Carnegie Medal in both fiction and non-fiction, and the Dayton Literary Peace Prize among others. His writing often appears in Esquire, The New Yorker, and The New York Times where he is a contributing opinion writer. He is both a former White House Fellow and Marine, and served five tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, where he received the Silver Star, the Bronze Star for Valor, and the Purple Heart.