September 18: Russia's New Exiles: A Conversation on the Situation Facing Russian Exiles Today
Join American Purpose, the United States Institute of Peace, and The Institute of Current World Affairs, for the first in a new series of conversations with Russian exiles. This discussion will explore the challenges these new exiles are facing as they look to continue their work abroad, what their future might hold, and how the media can spread their message and reach audiences both inside Russia and around the world.
Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine has had an immense impact on Russian civil society. Following the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, millions of Russians fled the country to avoid being conscripted or jailed for speaking out against the war. As a result, the population of Russian exiles has increased dramatically. These exiles—now fragmented and spread out across different countries—are searching for ways to resist the war, reach audiences inside Russia and continue to maintain an engaged civil society.
Featuring:
Natalya Lunde, vice president, global operations, Free Russia Foundation
Andrei Soldatov, co-founder and editor, Agentura.Ru
Dr. Margarita Zavadskaya, senior research fellow, Finnish Institute of International Affairs
Jeffrey Gedmin, moderator, CEO, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty; co-founder, American Purpose
September 18, 2023, 2:00pm - 3:30pm ET
U.S. Institute of Peace
2301 Constitution Avenue
Washington, D.C. 20037
For more information, please contact Elizabeth June at ejune@usip.org.