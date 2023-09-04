Join American Purpose, the United States Institute of Peace, and The Institute of Current World Affairs, for the first in a new series of conversations with Russian exiles. This discussion will explore the challenges these new exiles are facing as they look to continue their work abroad, what their future might hold, and how the media can spread their message and reach audiences both inside Russia and around the world.



Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine has had an immense impact on Russian civil society. Following the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, millions of Russians fled the country to avoid being conscripted or jailed for speaking out against the war. As a result, the population of Russian exiles has increased dramatically. These exiles—now fragmented and spread out across different countries—are searching for ways to resist the war, reach audiences inside Russia and continue to maintain an engaged civil society.

Featuring:

Natalya Lunde , vice president, global operations, Free Russia Foundation

Andrei Soldatov , co-founder and editor, Agentura.Ru

Dr. Margarita Zavadskaya , senior research fellow, Finnish Institute of International Affairs

Jeffrey Gedmin, moderator, CEO, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty; co-founder, American Purpose

September 18, 2023, 2:00pm - 3:30pm ET



U.S. Institute of Peace

2301 Constitution Avenue

Washington, D.C. 20037

