The United States has been called “the permanently unfinished country.” On September 19, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET, please join us as American Purpose and DC Public Library co-host "I Lift My Lamp — Is the Golden Door Still Open?"– a community conversation about refugees and immigration.

Join human rights activists Enes Kanter Freedom, Turkish-American former NBA star and Roya Hakakian, Iranian-American writer and journalist, for a discussion of immigration today with Peter Skerry, Boston College and Jeffrey Gedmin, American Purpose and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).

This free in-person event will take place at the West End Neighborhood Library in Washington, D.C. Register to attend in-person or watch livestream online via DC Public Library's YouTube channel.

Featuring:

Enes Kanter Freedom , human rights activist, former NBA star, and Nobel Peace Prize nominee

Roya Hakakian , Iranian-American writer and journalist

Peter Skerry , professor of political science at Boston College, fellow at the Institute for Advanced Studies in Culture at the University of Virginia, and a contributing editor at American Purpose

Jeffrey Gedmin, co-founder and editor-in-chief of American Purpose, on temporary assignment as acting president and CEO of RFE/RL in Prague

September 19, 2023, 6:30 p.m. ET



West End Neighborhood Library

Large Meeting Room

2301 L St. NW

Washington, DC 20037

Register here

Image: "Duality" by Dana Ellyn and Matt Sesow. Used with permission.