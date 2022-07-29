On September 20, 2022, Robert Lieber joined American Purpose to discuss his new book, Indispensable Nation: American Foreign Policy in a Turbulent World.

Robert Lieber is professor of government and international affairs at Georgetown University. He is author or editor of seventeen books on international relations and U.S. foreign policy and has been an advisor to presidential campaigns, to the State Department, and to the drafters of U.S. National Intelligence Estimates. He has held fellowships from the Guggenheim, Rockefeller, and Ford Foundations, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, and the Smith Richardson Foundation. He also has taught at Harvard, Oxford, and the University of California, Davis, and has been visiting fellow at the Fondation nationale des sciences politiques in Paris, the Brookings Institution in Washington, and Fudan University in Shanghai.