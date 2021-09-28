Join us on September 28, 2021 to hear Thomas Wright discuss his new book Aftershocks: Pandemic Politics and the End of the Old International Order (2021).

Thomas Wright is the director of the Center on the United States and Europe and a senior fellow in the Project on International Order and Strategy at the Brookings Institution. He is a contributing writer for The Atlantic and a nonresident fellow at the Lowy Institute for International Policy. He was executive director of studies at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs and a lecturer at the Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago. He has also written All Measures Short of War: The Contest for the Twenty-First Century and the Future of American Power (2017).

