On September 28, 2022, John Avlon joined American Purpose to discuss his new book, Lincoln and the Fight for Peace.

John Avlon is editor-in-chief and managing director of The Daily Beast and a CNN political analyst. Previously, he was a columnist and associate editor for the New York Sun and chief speechwriter for New York City Major Rudy Giuliani. Among his previous books are Independent Nation: How Centrists Can Change American Politics (2004) and Washington's Farewell: The Founding Father's Warning to Future Generations (2017).