September 28, 2022: John Avlon discusses his new book, "Lincoln and the Fight for Peace"
On September 28, 2022, John Avlon joined American Purpose to discuss his new book, Lincoln and the Fight for Peace.
John Avlon is editor-in-chief and managing director of The Daily Beast and a CNN political analyst. Previously, he was a columnist and associate editor for the New York Sun and chief speechwriter for New York City Major Rudy Giuliani. Among his previous books are Independent Nation: How Centrists Can Change American Politics (2004) and Washington's Farewell: The Founding Father's Warning to Future Generations (2017).