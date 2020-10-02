Should There Be A Billion Americans?

For the past five years, Matt Yglesias dismissed worries about growing illiberalism on the left as a campus fad that is sure to fade. This year, he changed his mind, becoming increasingly vocal about his concerns, and co-signing the Harper’s letter. On the latest episode of The Good Fight, Yascha Mounk and Matthew Yglesias talk about how and why he changed his mind.

The podcast also discusses Matt’s latest book, One Billion Americans. The best way to bolster liberal values, he argues, is to make sure that the United States remains the world’s most powerful nation. That’s why politicians need to put in place policies that allow Americans to have more kids, and open the country’s borders to many more immigrants. Listen to Yascha and Matt discuss whether that really is the right goal—and, if so, how it can be achieved.

