Stephen Joel Trachtenberg is president emeritus of George Washington University and former University Professor of Public Service. He obtained his bachelor’s degree from Columbia University, a master in public administration from Harvard University, a juris doctor from Yale University, and a doctor of laws from Columbia University. His teaching and research interest is educational leadership. ­­­­

Trachtenberg is a member of Phi Beta Kappa and the Council on Foreign Relations, and is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. He serves on the board of the Bankinter Foundation and the Columbia University Press. He was an attorney with the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission and an aide to Congressman John Brademas and to U.S. Education Commissioner Harold Howe II. He is former president of the University of Hartford and former president of the SGO at James Madison High School in Brooklyn, NY.