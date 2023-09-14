Freedom of expression—including the freedom to mistreat religious artefacts, however crude that may be as a form of protest—is a vital cornerstone of free societies. Below, we are pleased to publish an open letter featuring many prominent signatories denouncing the Danish government’s proposal to criminalize the “improper treatment” of religious objects. By drawing attention to this worrying case we hope to underline the importance of defending hard-won liberties wherever they are threatened.
— The editors.
We, the undersigned, comprising a broad coalition of artists, academics, public intellectuals, and activists, are deeply concerned about the Danish government’s newly proposed bill criminalizing the “improper treatment of objects of significant religious importance to religious communities” with up to two years of imprisonment.
Denmark, in 2017, followed in the footsteps of other democratic nations like Norway, the Netherlands, Iceland, Ireland, and New Zealand by repealing its laws against blasphemy and religious offense. This repeal signified an important step towards safeguarding freedom of expression and maintaining a pluralistic society. The proposed Danish bill, in essence, reintroduces a ban on blasphemy, and is so broad as to include even artistic expressions.
The bill aligns Denmark with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which has repeatedly called for international blasphemy laws that would severely undermine the protection of freedom of expression under international human rights law. The OIC includes states like Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Iran, where blasphemy is punishable by death. As recently as May 2023, two Iranian men faced such an extreme punishment for the alleged crime of burning the Koran, the very activity that the Danish government is seeking to prevent.
We are also deeply disappointed that the Danish government cites threats to national security as a motivating factor, in essence giving in to the Assassin’s Veto in the shape of OIC threats. This marks a sharp departure from the Danish government’s principled stand during the Cartoon Affair in 2006 and displays a lack of solidarity with other democratic countries who have chosen not to compromise their basic values despite threats to their citizens and institutions that have been an all-too-frequent feature of democracies since Ayatollah Khomeini’s Fatwa against Salman Rushdie in 1988.
We agree that the burning of books, or any other form of destruction of religious objects, is often a crude and ineffective means of expression and a poor substitute for reasoned debate. We also categorically distance ourselves from the anti-Muslim bigotry that has frequently accompanied such acts. Racism, religious hatred, and intolerance are grave issues that demand attention from all who are committed to freedom, democracy, and equality. Nonetheless, we argue that the values of freedom of expression and of tolerance are not mutually exclusive but are, in fact, mutually reinforcing. Laws that restrict freedom of speech in the name of preventing offense inevitably undermine the democratic ideals they claim to protect, and they legitimize oppression at home and abroad.
We therefore strongly urge the Danish government to withdraw this dangerously misguided bill and to reaffirm its commitment to upholding freedom of expression as well as the dignity of all individuals, irrespective of their religion, race, ethnicity, or nationality.
Sincerely,
Jacob Mchangama, Executive Director of the Future of Free Speech Project, Research Professor Vanderbilt University
Aatish Taseer, author, New York
AC Grayling, professor, CBE, UK
Agustina Del Campo, Director of the Center for Studies on Freedom of Expression, CELE, Universidad de Palermo
Amna Khalid, associate professor, Department of History, Carleton College
Andrew Copson, Chief Executive of Humanists UK
Andrew Solomon, author, New York
Art Spiegelmann, author and cartoonist, New York
Article 19, international human rights organization, London
Åsa Linderborg, author, journalist, Stockholm, Sweden
Ayad Akhtar, author and President of PEN/America, New York
Caroline Fourest, editorialist, writer, filmmaker, and director of Franc-Tireur
Catalina Botero Marino, Commissioner of the International Commission of Jurist and former Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Expression-Inter American Commission on Human Rights. Organization of American States, Columbia
Cathrine Hasse, professor, Education, Aarhus University
Claire Fox, Director of the Academy of Ideas; Baroness Fox of Buckley
David Budtz Pedersen, professor, Science Communication, Aalborg University Copenhagen
Eduardo Bertoni, former Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Expression-Inter American Commision on Human Rights, Organization of American States, Uruguay
Eric Heinze, Professor of Law & Humanities, School of Law, Queen Mary, University of London
Eske Willerslev, professor, geneticist, University of Copenhagen; Cambridge University
Eugene Schoulgin, writer, Vice-President of PEN International, Oslo
Faisal Saeed Al Mutar, Founder and President of Ideas Beyond Borders, New York
Flemming Rose, chief editor, Frihedsbrevet, Copenhagen
Frederik Stjernfelt, professor, Aalborg University Copenhagen, co-director of the Humanomics Center
Gérard Biard, editor-in-chief, Charlie Hebdo, Paris
Glenn Bech, author, Denmark
Greg Lukianoff, President and CEO of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, Washington DC
Hussain Abdul-Hussain, research fellow, Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, Washington, DC
Ioanna Tourkochoriti, Associate Professor of Law, Associate Director at the Center for International and Comparative Law, University of Baltimore School of Law
James Hannaham, author, New York
Jean Lassègue, professor, philosopher, EHESS, Paris
Jens-Martin Eriksen, author, Copenhagen
Jino Doabi, politician, Copenhagen
Joel Simon, Founding Director of the Journalism Protection Initiative, Newmark School of Journalism, CUNY
Johannes Riis, publisher, Copenhagen
Jonas Nordin, Professor of Book and Library history, Lund University, Sweden
Jonathan Israel, professor, History, Princeton Institute for Advanced Study
Kacem El Ghazzali, essayist and secularist
Kathrine Tschemerinsky, editor, Weekendavisen, Copenhagen
Kenan Malik, author, columnist at the Observer, London
Kerem Altıparmak, human rights lawyer, Turkey
Kjersti Løken Stavrum, CEO and board member, Tinius Trust, Norway
Knut Olav Åmås, Executive Director of the Fritt Ord Foundation, Oslo
Mansour Al-Hadj, founding member of the Clarity Coalition
Maria Alyokhina, member of Pussy Riot, Russia
Martin Krasnik, editor-in-chief, Weekendavisen, Copenhagen
Martin Zerlang, professor, Modern Culture, University of Copenhagen
Maryam Namazie, spokesperson for One Law for All and the Council of Ex-Muslims of Britain, London
Mehdi Mozaffari, professor, Political Science, Aarhus University
Michael Shermer, publisher, Skeptic magazine, California
Molly Molinette, author, New York
Nadine Strossen, John Marshall Harlan II Professor of Law Emerita at New York Law School, past President of the American Civil Liberties Union
Nicholas Christakis, Sterling Professor of Social and Natural Science, Yale University
Nina Shea, Director of the Hudson Institute’s Center for Religious Freedom, Washington DC
Øystein Sørensen, Professor of History, University of Oslo, Norway
Pascal Bruckner, author, Paris
Paul A. Cartledge, A.G. Leventis Professor of Greek Culture emeritus, University of Cambridge
Paul Cobley, professor, vice-dean, Semiotics, Middlesex University, London
Phyllis Chesler, author, emerita professor, City University of New York
Poul Erik Tøjner, CEO, Louisiana Modern Art Museum Denmark
Randall Kennedy, professor, Harvard Law School
Rens Bod, professor, Digital Humanities and History of Humanities, University of Amsterdam
Reza Aslan, author, Los Angeles, California
Richard Dawkins, emeritus professor, University of Oxford
Robyn E. Blumner, President and CEO of the Center for Inquiry, New York
Rune Lykkeberg, editor-in-chief, the Copenhagen daily Information
Sonja Biserko, Head of the Helsinki Committee, Belgrade, Serbia
Søren Ulrik Thomsen, author, poet, Copenhagen
Steve Fuller, professor, Philosophy of Science, University of Warwick, UK
Steven Pinker, Johnstone Family Professor in the Department of Psychology, Harvard University
Suzanne Nossel, CEO of PEN/America, New York
Svend Brinkmann, professor, Psychology, University of Aalborg
Tobias Wolff, author, Palo Alto, California
Uladzislau Belavusau, Senior Researcher in European Law, University of Amsterdam
Ulrik Langen, Professor of History, University of Copenhagen
William Nygaard, publisher, Oslo
Yascha Mounk, professor, Johns Hopkins University, founder of Persuasion, Washington DC
Yasmine Mohammed, President of Free Hearts Free Minds
Zuhdi Jasser, President and founder of the American Islamic Forum for Democracy
Excellent and essential protest
And isn’t it time for the craven Novel Prize for Literature committee to honor Salman Rushdie as I had hoped and expected it would do after the assassination attempt he suffered last year ? I assume they fear being accused of Islamophobia. Shameful cowardice!
This article, while purporting to be in opposition to a proposed criminal law, actually defends a fundamental right to vandalize objects as a form of expression. Does that mean we cannot criminalize any act of vandalism, including spray painting “fuck” on your car or vandalizing the Statue of Liberty? If some acts of vandalism are against the law, every charge of vandalism of any any kind will be defended on free speech grounds. History provides a timely example. September 15, 1975 Rembrandt’s Night Watch was slashed, an expressive act if ever there was one. What else could it have been?