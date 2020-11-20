Suzanne Garment, a senior editor of American Purpose, is a political scientist, writer, and attorney. She taught politics at Harvard and Yale universities, then became special assistant to the U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Daniel P. Moynihan. She was an associate editor and columnist at the Wall Street Journal editorial page and a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, where she wrote Scandal: The Culture of Mistrust in American Politics(1991).

Garment has practiced tax law at firms in Washington, D.C. and New York City and has written for, among other publications, the New York Times and the Washington Post. She was a presidential appointee to the board of the National Endowment for Democracy and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.