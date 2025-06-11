June 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images.)

Deportations, even rights-violating deportations, are not new in the United States. Neither are protests against them. What is new is an entire administration embracing a far-fetched narrative that immigrants, and protests against their deportation, constitute a foreign invasion.

As soon as the protests in California began this weekend, the messaging from the White House was clear and consistent. Administration officials and friendly media outlets described unfolding events as a “national security threat,” an “invasion,” and accused the protesters of “harboring foreign criminals.” During Tuesday’s House subcommittee hearing, Representative Pete Aguilar questioned the merits of deploying the National Guard to Los Angeles against the explicit wishes of Governor Gavin Newsom. In response, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth doubled down on the extraordinary national security narrative, describing an “invasion of millions of illegals” of unknown origin, “waving flags from foreign countries and assaulting police officers,” as justification for President Trump’s decision. Hegseth asserted that an insurrection and foreign invasion are happening for all to see.

While a handful of true believers may accept this characterization, it is difficult to imagine that most Americans see the protests in Los Angeles—including acts of vandalism and the interception of ICE agents—and conclude this constitutes a foreign invasion or an insurrection. So why does the administration continue to insist on this narrative?

The administration’s rhetoric goes beyond Trump’s talent for crafting sensational storylines. Nor is it an ordinary political tactic to deflect attention from his recent political setbacks with Musk and the so-called Big Beautiful Bill. These repeated claims of “foreign invasion!” and “insurrection!” illustrate an ongoing strategy of exaggerating and fabricating national security threats to override legal and institutional limits on the government’s power. In fewer than six months, they have used this narrative to detain and deport people, including several U.S. citizens, without proper due process, and most recently to justify deploying military personnel to quell civilian protests. Despite unfavorable rulings from the courts on the administration’s use of the Alien Enemies Act (AEA)—an extraordinary authority last used in World War Two to justify Japanese internment camps—Trump officials continue to insist on invoking special authorities intended for wartime.

The Recent History of “Foreign Invasion” Claims

During his first administration, Trump characterized the situation at the southern border as a “foreign invasion” to justify declaring a national emergency and enable him to expedite funding for enforcement and wall construction. This abuse of executive power to unilaterally secure resources toward his preferred agenda marked only the beginning. What was once a fringe idea—labeling undocumented immigrants as a “foreign invasion” to justify overriding civil liberties—has now become a practice endorsed by the secretaries of Defense, Homeland Security, and State, the FBI Director, and the vice president, and was enshrined in the official 2024 GOP platform.

Just two months into the second Trump administration, officials invoked the “foreign invasion” rationale to detain 238 Venezuelans and forcibly deport them to El Salvador, where they are being held indefinitely in a notorious prison in direct defiance of a federal court order. Initially, officials justified the use of national security powers by citing alleged ties between the deportees and the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA), as well as the Maduro regime, suggesting their entry into the United States amounted to a foreign invasion.

Although the evidence supporting these claims was tenuous at best, many people— Latinos and Venezuelans among them—welcomed the prospect of criminal actors known for drug trafficking, human trafficking, migrant extortion and murder facing justice. However, recent developments should dispel any temptation to believe that the administration will constrain its use of emergency powers to criminal organizations. It is now clear that the Trump administration is prepared to invoke national security as a pretext for circumventing constitutional constraints on executive power, without concern for whether or not there is a real crisis that warrants such authority.

Since March 15, judges, members of Congress, media, and civil society have asked the administration to address legitimate concerns about the dangers of using powers in excess or deploying broad powers intended for use during wartime. The administration has done little to address these concerns. They have insisted on defending and expanding their use of this discretionary power, and have shown no interest in addressing the mounting evidence that people unrelated to foreign terrorist gangs were deported to Bukele’s supermax terrorist prison.

When D.C. Chief District Judge James Boaseberg directly asked: “What happens if someone is not a member of Tren de Aragua or not a Venezuelan citizen or a U.S. citizen?”, the Justice Department did not have a response. The administration has repeatedly refused to provide evidence that deported people have gang affiliations, and instead has only offered vague assurances that assessments were “comprehensive.” More recently, in a New York Times interview, Vice President J.D. Vance was asked to comment on the administration’s unchecked deportations. In his response, Vance effectively asked the American public to trust the government and take their word for it.

Ends That Justify the Means… in the Administration’s View

Trump promised the largest mass deportation in history, and polls show that most Americans, including many immigrants, support a policy of deporting undocumented people.

But the only way the administration could feasibly carry out its goal of deporting 20 million individuals (twice as many as the number of undocumented people reported by official U.S. government estimates) is to remove the main logistical and judicial obstacles in its way, principal among them being due process. Invoking emergency powers on the basis of national security is the only way they could do this within any semblance of a legal framework.

Concerningly, the deterrents that some expected might restrain this approach have proven ineffective. On June 7, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller responded with a blunt “Yes” to a post on X that stated “We want the border closed and we want mass deportation no matter what it costs. Nothing else matters if this isn’t handled.”

There are many troubling aspects to this. First, the Trump administration seems unresponsive to the economic costs of claiming a national security crisis to attempt mass deportation. Even Republican officials who fear the economic and political fallout in their own communities are largely falling in line. In South Florida, for example, Republican Representatives have spent months trying to assuage their constituents and making appeals to the White House for more nuanced immigration policies. They risk bearing the brunt of the backlash as deportations tear apart families, disrupt businesses, and threaten South Florida’s economy. Yet at the same time, they have also continued expressing unwavering deference towards Trump. Meanwhile, within a month of the first Venezuelan deportations, Florida Governor DeSantis and state legislators tried to loosen child labor laws in anticipation of deportation-related labor shortages.

Second, and most troubling, the Trump administration is undermining judicial authority, both rhetorically and in practice. The rollout of this national security strategy began with open defiance and mocking of a federal court order halting deportations to El Salvador. Trump immediately discredited the judge and called for his removal, and members of the administration openly rejected the court’s authority. Despite unfavorable rulings by the U.S. Court of Appeals, and their case being struck down by the Supreme Court last month, the administration continues to openly challenge the judiciary’s role, arguing that because national security falls under the executive’s purview, the courts should be “extremely deferential” to the president in these matters.

Emergency Powers and Aspiring Authoritarians

Exacerbating low-grade conflicts and fabricating crises in order to suspend civil liberties is a signature move of aspiring autocrats looking to preserve a veneer of legality and maintain public support. In many ways it seems the Trump administration is mirroring the playbook of the right’s newest ally, President Nayib Bukele, who in 2022 invoked a state of emergency in El Salvador to combat gang violence, suspending constitutional rights and enabling mass detentions. Despite condemnation by human rights organizations for widespread violations of due process, Bukele has remained wildly popular in El Salvador.

The Trump administration may be betting that a similar approach could be popular in the United States. After all, the not-so-distant post-9/11 era of illegal detentions and curtailed civil liberties in the name of national security had its moment of popularity. But unlike the situation in El Salvador—and even the post-9/11 United States—the security situation in America today is far from a genuine national emergency.

Regardless of whether this extreme executive overreach proves to be popular among Americans, we should expect that the Trump administration will continue to misuse claims of national security to justify emergency powers, not only to advance its sweeping immigration agenda, but also to consolidate power more broadly. These incentives will intensify as elections near. When domestic turmoil worsens, whether rising civil disobedience or economic crisis, leaders often seek external enemies and internal scapegoats to rally support. This administration is no exception, continuing a long authoritarian tradition of targeting minorities, demonizing immigrants, and picking fights with neighboring countries to divert attention away from their own shortcomings.

María Ignacia Curiel is a Research Scholar at the Center on Democracy, Development and the Rule of Law at Stanford University.

