Over the past three years, Persuasion has sought to make good on its promise to defend the values of a free society from threats, regardless of their origin. Today, as we celebrate our third anniversary, we’re sharing highlights from the past 12 months.

We hope you will find in the list below a Persuasion article or podcast that you have not encountered before, or one that perhaps has renewed resonance.

— The Editors

Articles

Podcasts

Persuasion is a nonprofit organization. To learn more about the community we are building, have a look at our About page.

To support our work by becoming a paying member, subscribe below: