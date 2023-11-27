Protesters at the March for Free Internet in central Moscow on July 23, 2023. Via RFE/RL.

During his first years in power, Vladimir Putin allowed a measure of autonomy for the arts and culture. In those days Putin was trying to create a different kind of dictatorship. Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, cultural space in the Russian Federation has been closing rapidly. On December 4, 2023 American Purpose, RFE/RL, and the Institute of Current World Affairs came together for a discussion on writers and cultural figures in exile, and how others struggle to protect the arts against state power at home.



Featuring:

Greg Feifer , executive director, Institute of Current World Affairs

Linor Goralik , Russian-born Israeli author, poet and artist

Rim Gilfanov , director, RFE/RLTatar-Bashkir Service

Salome Asatiani, journalist and podcast host, RFE/RL Georgian service

The program was moderated by Jeffrey Gedmin, RFE/RL acting president and American Purpose co-founder.