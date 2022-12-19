Join us January 11, 2023 as Craig Kennedy, American Purpose senior fellow, editorial board member, and trustee will discuss "The Corrupting of Philanthropy" as part of our "Meet the Masthead" Zoom event series.

From 1995 to 2014, Craig was president of the German Marshall Fund of the United States. Earlier in his career, he spent twelve years with the Joyce Foundation and served as president of that institution for six years. He is currently an advisor to several companies and director of First Solar, a U.S.-based renewable energy firm. He is also on several nonprofit boards, including those of the Accountability Lab, the U.S. Russia Foundation, and CorpsAfrica.

January 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET.

Given the community feel of our events, we encourage attendees to keep their cameras on whenever possible.