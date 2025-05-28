Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PSW's avatar
PSW
44m

I don't understand how the Democrats can rail about how Trump is such a danger to democracy, and at the same time expect a demented old man and an inept VP to win another election. Then when the demented old man fumbles the debate, they allow the inept VP to take his place. In spite of Trump being raked over the coals before, during and after his presidency, he still takes the Oval Office because the Democrats fielded such lousy candidates. What did they expect?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dale Dougherty's avatar
Dale Dougherty
25m

The one thing the Democrats must do is create a better version of itself. They could start in California by rejecting Harris and Becerra as candidates for governor. Biden administration officials need to be held in contempt by members of their own party. Newsom and everyone in his administration should do not deserve to be promoted to higher office. The California Democratic Party meets this weekend in Anaheim. A thorough overhaul of the party that put Trump back in office should be the top item on the agenda, instead of another rinse and repeat with the same set of incumbents, ineffective policies and entrenched interests.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Persuasion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture