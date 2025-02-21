The DOGE attack on democracy promotion
What the National Endowment for Democracy is and why it's important
Following up on my last conversation with Larry Diamond, we go on to discuss the National Endowment for Democracy, which is as we speak being destroyed by the Trump administration through the illegal withholding of funds.
Why are you defending corruption and CIA color revolution operations? Remember when you said history ended in 1992 and globalist liberalism would dominate forever? All you need to do is look at a globe from them to see how wrong you were and still are: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/end-of-history-last-man-globe