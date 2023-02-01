American Purpose is honored to join Freedom House's call for global solidarity in supporting the Iranian struggle for freedom. As our friends at Freedom House note on their website,

Iranians have taken to the streets in rebellion. The vanguard are young women, but they have been joined by men and people of all ages. With breathtaking courage and unarmed, they have kept coming, even as the regime has shot, hanged, tortured, blinded, raped, beaten, and arrested many thousands.

The spark was mandatory hijab, but the target of the uprising is the whole theocratic system. Their slogan is Woman, Life, Freedom. The goal they chant is “Azadi, Azadi, A-za-di,” meaning “Freedom, Freedom, Freedom.”

Their victory would mean deliverance from a regime that denies free elections, free speech, due process of law, and personal autonomy in matters as simple as the choice of clothing.

Victory would mean even more than that. The end of the Islamic Republic’s system of misogyny would constitute a global landmark in the long march toward a world in which women are treated equally.

The triumph of freedom in Iran could renew the global tide of democratization that was so strong in the latter twentieth century but has ebbed in the face of authoritarian counterattack.

The Azadi movement addresses no demands to the regime, which it regards as fundamentally illegitimate and beyond reform. The protestors chant “down with” it. They want theocracy and dictatorship replaced by freedom and democracy. They proclaim a “revolution.”

They deserve unstinting support from freedom-loving people around the world:

· Governments, civic associations, and individuals should speak loudly and often in support of the protestors and in condemnation of the regime’s repressive actions. Legislators and others should “adopt” individual arrestees, especially those facing execution, and spotlight their plight.

· Governments should take diplomatic, economic, and symbolic measures to punish the regime and bolster the protestors. All officials involved in the repressions, from Supreme Leader Khamenei down to local Basij commanders, should be sanctioned. The Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) should be added to terrorism lists.

· High level officials of democratic governments should receive leaders of the opposition, in publicly-announced meetings.

· Accurate, reliable, fact-based reporting via international radio, television, and social media reaching Iran should be enhanced, as should assistance to private Iranian exile broadcasting.

· Technical assistance, including equipment, should be given to help the demonstrators counteract censorship and surveillance and to communicate despite the regime’s disruption of Internet service and blocking of websites.

· Labor unions, governments, and others in the international community should express solidarity with Iranian workers, should share the experiences of other labor struggles for worker rights and democracy, and should also seek ways to provide practical assistance, such as VPNs, other means of communication, and contributions to strike funds if safe and effective channels can be found.

We pledge to do all in our power to support the Iranian struggle for Azadi and call upon all people of good will everywhere to join us.



We urge the American Purpose community to read Freedom House's statement, share with friends, and consider signing their petition in support of the Iranian struggle for freedom.

Sign the Petition

Categorized Signatories (as of 10am ET, February 1, 2023)

*Affiliations listed for identification purposes only

Nobel Prize Laureates:

Svetlana Alexievich, journalist and author, 2015 Nobel Prize in Literature

H.E. Oscar Arias, former President of Costa Rica, 1987 Nobel Peace Prize

Dr. Shirin Ebadi, Iran, human rights defender, 2003 Nobel Peace Prize

Leymah R. Gbowee, Liberia, Nobel Women’s Initiative, 2011 Nobel Peace Prize

Tawakkol Karman, Yemen, human rights activist, Journalist, Politician, 2011 Nobel Peace Prize

Mario Vargas Llosa, Peru, novelist, journalist, former politician, 2010 Nobel Prize in Literature

Center for Civil Liberties, Ukraine, 2022 Nobel Peace Prize

Maria Ressa, Philippines, CEO of Rappler, 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

H.E. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former President of Liberia, 2011 Nobel Peace Prize

Jody Williams, United States of America, Nobel Women’s Initiative, 1997 Nobel Peace Prize

Heads of State, Government, or International Organizations:

H.E. Oscar Arias, former President of Costa Rica

H.E. Ban Ki-moon, former UN Secretary General

H.E. Dr. Joyce Banda, former President of Malawi

Rt. Hon. A. Kim Campbell, former Prime Minister of Canada

H.E. Laura Chinchilla, former President of Costa Rica

Rt. Hon. Charles Joseph Clark, former Canadian Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and Minister of Constitutional Affairs

Rt. Hon. Stephen J. Harper, former Prime Minister of Canada

H.E. Miguel Angel Rodriguez Echeverria, former President of Costa Rica

H.E. Toomas Hendrik Ilves, former President of Estonia

H.E. Iveta Radicova, former Prime Minister of Slovakia

H.E. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former President of Liberia

Organizations:

AFL-CIO Department for Professional Employees

Alliance for Rights of All Minorities (ARAM-Iran)

American Purpose

Asia Democracy Network

Association Burundaise pour la Protection des Droits Humains et des Personnes Détenues (Burundian Association for the Protection of Human Rights and Persons in Detention - APRODH)

Association Démocratique des Femmes du Maroc (ADFM)

Aurat Foundation

Australian Council of Trade Unions

Boat People SOS

Center for Civil Liberties, Nobel Laureate, Ukraine

Center on Democracy, Development and the Rule of Law at Stanford University

Crystal Bayat Foundation

Cyrus Forum

Democracy International

Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR)

Forum 2000

Freedom House

Hong Kong Democracy Council

Hudson Institute's Center for Religious Freedom

Iran Human Rights Documentation Center

Iranian Diaspora Collective

New York Women’s Foundation

PEN America

Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights

Razom for Ukraine

Solidarity is Global

Vital Voices Global Partnership

WLP Brazil/CEPIA - Citizenship, Study, Research, Information, and Action

WLP-Kazakhstan/Women's Resource Centre

Women’s Learning Partnership

Women Political Leaders

World Liberty Congress

World Movement for Democracy

Individuals listed by nationality or location (as listed by signer):

Afghanistan:

Crystal Bayat, activist and human rights advocate

Khaled Hosseini, author

Fawzia Koofi, first female Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament in Afghanistan

Angola:

Rafael Marques de Morais, founder of Maka Angola

Argentina:

Laura Alonso, former head of anti-corruption office of Argentina

Gerardo Bongiovanni, President, Fundación Libertad

Ariel Dorfman, author

Gabriel C. Salvia, Executive Director, CADAL

Armenia:

Haykuhi Harutyunyan, human rights lawyer

Gulnara Shahinian, founder of Democracy Today, former UN Special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Slavery

Australia:

Hon. Michael Danby, former Chair of Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Trade Committee in the Australian Parliament

Jennie George, former President of the Australian Council of Trade Unions

Misha Zelinsky, Fulbright Scholar, columnist at the Australian Financial Review

Austria:

Dr. Michael Ignatieff, Professor of History, Rector Emeritus, Central European University

Azerbaijan:

Khadija Ismayilova, journalist and Editor-in-Chief of Toplum TV

Dr. Leyla Yunus, Chevalier of the French Legion Honor, Sakharov Prize Finalist, and Director of the Institute for Peace and Democracy

Bangladesh:

Shahidul Alam, artist

Belarus:

Svetlana Alexievich, journalist and author, 2015 Nobel Prize in Literature

Ken Godfrey, Executive Director, European Partnership for Democracy

Natalia Koliada, artist

Nicolai Khalezin, author

Natalia Pinchuk, wife of Nobel Laureate and prisoner of conscience Ales Bialatski

Natallia Radzina, Editor-in-Chief of Charter97

Amb. Andrei Sannikov, former Ambassador to Switzerland, European Belarus Foundation, Belarusian National Congress

H.E. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Government of Belarus in exile

Belgium:

Dr. Saeed Bashirtash, Chairman, Executive Council Solidarity for the Liberation of Iran (7 Aban Front)

Dr. Arash Joudaki, Professor of Philosophy

Darya Safai, Member of Belgian Parliament

Lyudmyla Kozlovska, President, Open Dialogue Foundation

Bosnia and Herzegovina:

Darko Brkan, UG Zasto ne

Bulgaria:

Ivan Krastev, Chair, CLS Sofia

Burundi:

Pierre Claver Mbonimpa, President, Association Burundaise pour la Protection des Droits Humains et des Personnes Détenues (Burundian Association for the Protection of Human Rights and Persons in Detention (APRODH)

Cameroon:

Ateki Seta Caxton, Network for Solidarity, Empowerment and Transformation for All

Canada:

Nazanin Afshin-Jam McKay, human rights activist, co-founder of Stop Child Executions

Dr. Ali Ashtari, data scientist and political activist

Margaret Atwood, author

Rt. Hon. A. Kim Campbell, former Prime Minister of Canada

Rt. Hon. Charles Joseph Clark, former Canadian Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and Minister of Constitutional Affairs

Irwin Cotler, Chair, Raoul Wallenberg Center for Human Rights

Saeid Dehghan, human rights lawyer, World Liberty Congress

Ron Diebert, Professor and Director, Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto

Ali Ehsassi, Member of Parliament

Hon. L. Yves Fortier, Cabinet Yves Fortier, former Canadian Ambassador to the UN

Jean-Francois Gaudrault-Desbiens, law professor, University of Montreal

Terry Glavin, journalist, National Post

Rt. Hon. Stephen J. Harper, former Prime Minister of Canada

Rt. Hon. Claire L'Heureux-Dube, Retired Judge, Canadian Supreme Court, International Women's Judges Association

Marcus Kolga, Senior Fellow, Macdonald Laurier Institute

Soosan Daghighi Latham, Professor, York University, Director, Mahatma Gandhi Centre for Nonviolence and Peace Studies at Jindal Global University

Fred Litwin, author, Free Thinking Film Society

Hon. Peter Gordon MacKay, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Defence, Justice, and Attorney General

Shuvaloy Majumdar, former Director of Policy to Canada's Foreign Minister

Hon. Ratna Omidvar, Senate of Canada

Hon. Allan Rock, former Attorney General and Minister of Justice

Berel Rodal, Publius Consulting Group

Mahsa Sardary, women’s rights activist

Kaveh Shahrooz, lawyer and Senior Fellow, Macdonald-Laurier Institute

Dr. Shahram Tabe, Professor, University of Toronto

Sarah Teich, lawyer, Cyrus Forum

Lucan Way, Professor, University of Toronto

Chile:

Rafael Rincón-Urdaneta Zerpa, Communications Coordinator, Forum 2000

China:

Liao Yiwu, author

Xiao Qiang, Founder and Chief Editor, China Digital Times, University of California at Berkeley School of Information

Dr. Jianli Yang, Founder and President, Citizen Power Initiatives for China

Colombia:

Hon. Marta Lucia Ramirez, former Vice President and Foreign Affairs Minister

Costa Rica:

H.E. Oscar Arias, former President of Costa Rica, 1987 Nobel Peace Prize

Hon. Kevin Casas-Zamora, former Second Vice President of Costa Rica and Secretary-General of International IDEA

H.E. Laura Chinchilla, former President of Costa Rica

H.E. Miguel Angel Rodriguez Echeverria, former President of Costa Rica

Croatia:

Vesna Pusic, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor

Cuba:

Coco Fusco, artist

Rosa María Payá, founder of Cuba Decide

Czech Republic:

Marketa Gregorova, Member of European Parliament

Jakub Klepal, Forum 2000 Foundation

Sasha Vondra, former Minister of Defense

Amb. Michael Zantovsky, Vaclav Havel Library

East Turkestan:

Dolkun Isa, President, World Uyghur Congress

Egypt:

Nasser Amin, Arab Center for the Independence of the Judiciary

Bahey Eldin Hassan, Director, Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies

Hisham Kassem, former Director, Egyptian Organization for Human Rights

Ahmed Naje, writer

Eritrea:

Meron Estefanos, Director, Eritrean Initiative for Human Rights

Estonia:

H.E. Toomas Hendrik Ilves, former President of Estonia

Finland:

Alviina Alametsä, Member of European Parliament

France:

Robert Badinter, former Minister of Justice

Caroline Fourest, writer, filmmaker

Nathalie Goulet, Member of French Senate

Bassma Kodmani, freelance scholar

Pierre Larrouturou, Member of European Parliament

Bernard Henri Lévy, philosopher, writer

Saeed Paivandi, Professor, University of Lorraine

Guy Sorman, Chief Advisor, La Maison Francaise at New York University

Nicolas Tenzer, Chairman, Centre d'Etude et de Réflexion pour l'Action politique (CERAP)

Georgia:

Ketevan Chachava, Steering Committee Member, World Movement for Democracy

Charles H. Fairbanks Jr., American-Georgian Initiative for Liberal Education

Nino Evgenidze, Executive Director, EPRC

Eka Gigauri, Executive Director, Transparency International Georgia

Dr. Ghia Nodia, Caucasus Institute for Peace, Democracy and Development (CIPDD)

Giorgi Muchaidze, Executive Director, Atlantic Council of Georgia

Tinatin Khidasheli, Chairwoman, Civic IDEA

Lisa Tsuladze, Executive Director, Center for Social Sciences; associate professor, Tbilisi State University

Nino Zambakhidze, CEO, Unity Apolitical Academy

Germany:

Dr. Ulrike Becker, Mideast Freedom Forum

Andreas Bummel, Executive Director, Democracy Without Borders

Reinhard Bütikofer, Member of European Parliament, former Chairman of German Green Party

Dr. Nargess Eskandari-Grünberg, Mayor and acting Lord Mayor of Frankfurt am Main

Dr. Stephan Grigat, Professor, Center for Antisemitism and Racism Studies, Catholic University of Applied Science

Silvana Koch-Merin, President and Founder of Women Political Leaders, and former VP of European Parliament

Markus Meckel, former Foreign Minister and Member of Parliament, Foundation of German-Polish Cooperation

Alina Mungiu-Pippidi, Professor, Hertie School, the Governance University

Dr. Norbert Röttgen, Member of German Bundestag

Rebecca Schönenbach, Chairwoman, Frauen für Freiheit (Women for Freedom)

Dr. Karin Stögner, University of Passau

Benjamin Tallis, Research Fellow, German Council on Foreign Relations

Ghana:

E. Gyimah-Boadi, Professor

Hong Kong:

Alex Chow, Board Member, Hong Kong Democracy Council

Samuel Chu, President, The Campaign for Hong Kong

Han Dongfang, Executive Director, China Labor Bulletin

Victoria Tin-bor Hui, Associate Professor, University of Notre Dame

Anna Kwok, Executive Director, Hong Kong Democracy Council

Joey Siu, human rights activist

Hungary:

Miklos Haraszti, former OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, and Fellow at the Center for the Media, Data, and Society, Central European University

Bálint Magyar, sociologist, Central European University Democracy Institute

Zoltan Kesz, former Member of Parliament

Péter Krekó, Director, Political Capital Institute

István Rév, Professor, Central European University

India:

Shibashis Chatterjee, Professor, Jadavpur University

Ramin Jahanbegloo, Director, Mahatma Gandhi Centre for Nonviolence and Peace Studies at Jindal Global University

Vasanth Kannabiran, consultant, activist, National Alliance of Women

Ajay K. Mehra, independent scholar

Indonesia:

Marco Kusumawijaya, artist

Siti Nurjanah, WLP Indonesia, Women and Youth Development Institute of Indonesia (WYDII)

Iran:

Masih Alinejad, founder of My Stealthy Freedom Campaign Against Mandatory Hijab

Khalid Aziz, spokesman, Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan

Nazanin Boniadi, actress, human rights advocate

Dr. Roya Boroumand, Executive Director, A. Boroumand Center for Human Rights in Iran

Dr. Ladan Boroumand, historian and human rights activist

Shirin Ebadi, Iran, human rights defender, 2003 Nobel Peace Prize

Golshifteh Farahani, civil rights activist, actress

Jahanshah Javid, publisher

Ali Karimi, civil rights activist, sportsman

Abdullah Mohtadi, Chairman, Kamala Party of Iranian Kurdistan

Dr. Azar Nafisi, writer

Reza Pahlavi, advocate for a Secular Democratic Iran

Amir Soltani, author

Ireland:

David Byrne SC, former EU Commissioner and Attorney General of Ireland

Israel:

Anna Geifman, Senior Researcher, Bar Ilan University

Yossi Klein Halevi, Senior Fellow, Shalom Hartman Institute

Dr. David Hazony, Editor, Jewish Priorities

Benjamin Kerstein, author

Amichai Magen, Professor, Reichman University

Benny Morris, Professor, Ben Gurion University

Fania Oz-Salzberger, author, Professor, University of Haifa

Dr. Micha J. Perry, University of Haifa

Natan Sharansky, politician, author, human rights activist

Jonathan Spyer, Middle East Forum

Ayelet Waldman, author

Japan:

Maiko Ichihara, Professor, Hitotsubashi University

Amb. Yukio Takasu, Chair, Future of Democracy Study, Japan Center for International Exchange

Kenya:

Wanuri Kahiu, artist

Kosovo:

Agon Maliqi, Chairman of the Board, Sbunker

Kyrgyzstan:

Lira Asylbek, Coordinator, WLP-Bir Duino, Coalition for Equality

Cholpon Djakupova, Legal Clinic Adilet, former Member of Parliament

Tolekan Ismailova, Director, HRM Bir-Duino-Kyrgyzstan

Amb. Zamira Sydykova, former Ambassador to the United States and Canada; Founder and Editor of Rees Publica

Liberia:

Leymah R. Gbowee, Liberia, Nobel Women’s Initiative, 2011 Nobel Peace Prize

Eddie D. Jarwolo, Executive Director, Naymote Partners for Democratic Development

Anderson D. Miamen, civil society leader

H.E. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former President of Liberia, 2011 Nobel Peace Prize

W. Lawrence Yealue II, Country Director, Accountability Lab Liberia

Lithuania:

Audronius Azubalis, Member of the Lithuanian Seimas

Rasa Juknevičienė, Member of European Parliament

Marius Matijosaitis, Member of the Lithuanian Seimas

Radvilė Morkūnaitė-Mikulėnienė, Deputy Speaker of the Lithuanian Seimas

Žygimantas Pavilionis, Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee, Lithuanian Seimas

Jurgis Razma, Member of the Lithuanian Seimas

Malawi:

H.E. Dr. Joyce Banda, former President of Malawi

Malaysia:

Farouk Musa, Director, Islamic Renaissance Front

Mauritania:

Aminetou Mint El Mokhtar, President, Association of Women Heads of Households

Mexico:

Enrique Krauze, writer, Letras Libras

Montenegro:

Dr. Srdan Darmanovic, Professor, University of Montenegro

Morocco:

Ouafar Amadaou, Program Coordinator, Association Démocratique des Femmes du Maroc(ADFM)

Nezha Belkachla, human rights activist

Mokhtar Benabdallaoui, Professor, Hassan II University Casablanca

Houda Bouzzit, Executive Director, Association Démocratique des Femmes du Maroc (ADFM)

Nisrine Elhaskouri, Project Coordinator, Association Démocratique des Femmes du Maroc(ADFM)

Amatarz Khadija, Association Démocratique des Femmes du Maroc (ADFM)

Amina Lemrini, founding President, Association Démocratique des Femmes du Maroc (ADFM)

Aatifa Timjerdine, activist

Myanmar/Burma:

Wai Wai Nu, former prisoner of conscience, founder and Executive Director of the Women Peace Network, human rights activist

Ma Thida, author

Bart Was Not Here, artist

Netherlands:

Touraj Atabaki, Professor, International Institute of Social History

Tineke Strik, Member of European Parliament

Nicaragua:

Carlos Chamoro, journalist, Confidencial

Nigeria:

Chimamanda Adichie, author

Joy Ngwakwe, Executive Director, Center for Advancement of Democratic Rights

Mma Odi, Executive Director, Emma Ezeazu Center for Good Governance and Accountability

Ayo Obe, lawyer

Peru:

Gustavo Gorriti, Director, IDL-Reporteros

Mario Vargas Llosa, Peru, novelist, journalist, former politician, 2010 Nobel Prize in Literature

Philippines:

Maria Ressa, Philippines, CEO of Rappler, 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Poland:

Adam Bodnar, Professor, SWPS University, former Polish Ombudsman

Jacek Kucharczyk, Executive Board President, Institute of Public Affairs

Danuta Przywara, Chairwoman of the Council, Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights

Nima Rashedan, global democracy activist, Civic Cloud Ukraine

Sławomir Sierakowski, Director, Krytyka Polityczna, Poland

Portugal:

Joao Carlos Espada, Professor, Institute for Political Studies, UCP

Republic of the Congo:

Andrea Ngombet, founder of Sassoufit Collective

Russia:

Masha Alekhina, artist

Vladimir Kara-Murza, prisoner of conscience

Mikhail Khodorkovsky, former prisoner of conscience, founder of the Russian Anti-War Committee

Zhanna Nemtsova, founder of Boris Nemtsov Foundation

Andrei Piontkovsky, Senior Fellow, Institute of Modern Russia

Anastasia Shevchenko, civil activist

Saudi Arabia:

Yahya Assiri, co-founder and former Secretary-General of the Saudi National Assembly Party - NAAS and founder of ALQST

Senegal:

Julie Cisse, Executive Director, GIPS/WAR/WLP

Thiat, Y’en a Marre

Serbia:

Sonja Biserko, President, Helsinki Committee for Human Rights in Serbia

Andrej Nosov, theater director, Heartefact

Slovakia:

Martin Butora, Honorary Chairman, Institute for Public Affairs

Miriam Lexmann, Member of European Parliament

H.E. Iveta Radicova, former Prime Minister of Slovakia

South Korea:

Ha Tae Keung, Member of South Korean National Assembly

Amb. Oh Joon, former South Korean Ambassador to the UN

Sook Jong Lee, East Asia Institute

South Sudan:

Diing Mou Aguer, World Liberty Congress

Sudan:

Rania Mamoun, author

Sweden:

Dr. Shahriar Ahy, Iran Transition Council

Alireza Akhondi, Member of Swedish Parliament

Amb. Hans Corell, former Under-Secretary-General for Legal Affairs and the Legal Counsel of the United Nations

Switzerland:

Dr. Darioush Bayandor, former UN official

Jacqueline de Chollet, The Veerni Project

Hillel Neuer, Executive Director, United Nations Watch

Taiwan:

Ketty W. Chen, Vice President, Taiwan Foundation for Democracy

Wu’er Kaixi, Tiananmen Square and Uyghur human rights activist, General Secretary, Taiwan Parliamentary Human Rights Commission

Thailand:

Nidhi Eoseewong, former Professor, recipient of the Fukuoka Asian Cultural Prize

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, President, Progressive Movement

Turkey:

Zehra Dogan, artist

Enes Kanter Freedom, NBA player and human rights activist

Soli Özel, Professor, KHAS University

Ayse Kadioglu, Professor, Sabanci University

Uganda:

William Leslie Amanzuru, 2019 European Union Human Rights Defender Award winner

Dr. Livingstone Sewanyana, Foundation for Human Rights Initiative

Ukraine:

Yuriy Didula, Manager, Building Ukraine Together

Myroslav Marynovych, former prisoner of conscience, activist

Oleksandra Medviichuk, Chairwoman, Center for Civil Liberties

Amb. Boris Tarasyuk, Ukrainian Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe, former Minister for Foreign Affairs

United Kingdom:

Kasra Aarabi, Iran Programme Lead, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change

Nazenin Ansari, Kayhan Publications

Nancy Bermeo, Nuffield Senior Research Fellow, Oxford University

Bill Browder, head of the Global Magnitsky Justice Campaign

Simon Callow, Artist

Dr. Emman El-Badawy, Director, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change

Dr. Paul Flather, Professor, Oxford University

Dr. David Hirsh, Senior Lecturer in Sociology, Goldsmiths, University of London and Academic Director of the London Centre for the Study of Contemporary Antisemitism

Alan Johnson, Editor, Fathom Journal

Jamie Palmer, Senior Editor, Quillette

Sharan Tabari, Media Watch Consultancy

Aatish Taseer, author

United States of America:

Ammar Abdulhamid, President, Tharwa Foundation

Michael Abramowitz, President, Freedom House

Elliott Abrams, Senior Fellow for Middle Eastern Studies, Council on Foreign Relations

Mahnaz Afkhami, President, Women’s Learning Partnership

Maisoon al-Amarneh, Development Consultant, Women’s Learning Partnership

Goli Ameri, former US Assistant Secretary of State

Stuart Appelbaum, President, Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union

Reza Aslan, author

Akbar Atri, Co-founder and Director E-Collaborative for Civic Education/Tavaana & Tavaana Tech

Paul Auster, author

Leila Austin, Executive Director, Public Affairs Alliance of Iranian Americans

Hussein Banai, Associate Professor, Indiana University at Bloomington

Anthony Banbury, President and CEO, International Foundation for Electoral Systems

Ali Banuazizi, Professor, Boston College

Ahmad Batebi, journalist

Martha Bayles, Senior Lecturer, Boston College

Jaleh Behroozi, researcher

Paul Berman, writer

Russell Berman, Professor, Stanford University and Hoover Institution

Sheri Berman, Professor, Barnard College, Columbia University

Eric Bjornlund, President and CEO, Democracy International

Joel Brito, Director, GIRSCC ASIC CUBA

Jason Brodsky, Policy Director, United Against Nuclear Iran and the Cyrus Forum

Charlotte Bunch, founder of Center for Women’s Global Leadership

Shaun Byrnes, former Senior Foreign Service Officer

Andrew H. Card, Jr., former Chair of the National Endowment for Democracy, former White House Chief of Staff, and former Secretary of Transportation

Mona Charen, Policy Editor, The Bulwark

Michael Chertoff, former Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security

Phyllis Chesler, author, Professor Emerita at the City University of New York (CUNY)

Nicholas A. Christakis, Sterling Professor of Social and Natural Science, Yale University

Hon. Hillary Rodham Clinton, former US Secretary of State

Ben Cohen, author and journalist, The Algemeiner

Eliot A. Cohen, Professor

Molly Crabapple, artist, writer

Dr. David M. Crane, Founding Chief Prosecutor UN Special Court for Sierra Leone

Richard J. Danzig, former Secretary of the Navy

Hon. Thomas Daschle, Chairman of the Board, National Democratic Institute (NDI), former Majority Leader of the US Senate

Lydia Davis, author

Pooya Dayanim Esq., President, Iranian Jewish Public Affairs Committee

John DeBlasio, Chairman, DT Institute

Larry Diamond, Senior Fellow, Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies

Donna Robinson Divine, Professor, Smith College

Amb. Paula J. Dobriansky, former US Under Secretary of State for Global Affairs

William Dobson, Editor, Journal of Democracy

Eileen Donahoe, Executive Director, Stanford Global Digital Policy Incubator

Michele Dunne, Executive Director, Franciscan Action Network, United States of America

Amb. Eric Edelman, former Undersecretary of Defense for Policy

Jessica Emami, Adjunct Lecturer, American University

Randi Epstein, Physician, Author, Yale University

Jonathan Fanton, former President, New School for Social Research

Amb. Lee Feinstein, former US Ambassador to Poland

Hiva Feizi, Executive Director, PaykanArtCar

Owen Fiss, Sterling Professor Emeritus of Law, Yale University

David L. Fogel, Freedom House Trustee

Hillel Fradkin, Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute

Jonathan Franzen, author

Francis Fukuyama, Stanford University Center on Democracy, Development, and the Rule of Law

Amb. Laurie S. Fulton, former US Ambassador to Denmark

William Galston, Senior Fellow, Brookings Institution

Šumit Ganguly, Professor, Indiana University at Bloomington

Jeff Gedmin, Co-founder, American Purpose

Jared Genser, Managing Director, Perseus Strategies

Hon. Richard Gephardt, former Chair of the National Endowment for Democracy, and former Democratic Leader, US House of Representatives

Richard Gere, Actor, Gere Foundation

Reuel Marc Gerecht, Foundation for Defense of Democracies

Carl Gershman, Founding President, National Endowment for Democracy

Saeed Ghasseminejad, Senior Advisor, Foundation for Defense of Democracies

Azadeh Ghotbi, artist

Dr. Arthur Goldhammer, Harvard University,

Saeid Golkar, UC Foundation Assistant Professor, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

Alyssa Farah Griffin, Co-host of ABC’s “The View,” former White House Communications Director

Marjan Keypour Greenblatt, Founder and Director, ARAM-Iran

Lev Grossman, author

Jason Guberman, Executive Director, American Sephardi Foundation

Borys Gudziak, Metropolitan Archbishop of Philadelphia, Ukrainian Catholic Church/President, Ukrainian Catholic University,

Shahla Haeri, Professor, Boston University

Jessica Hagedorn, author

Roya Hakakian, Senior Fellow, American Purpose

Thor Halvorssen, CEO, Human Rights Foundation

Heidi Hartmann, Resident Economist, American University

Leslie Hawke, The Alex Fund

John Haynes, historian and author

Jacob Heilbrunn, Editor, National Interest

Jeffrey Herf, Distinguished Professor Emeritus, University of Maryland

Aya Hijazi, Director, Belady, United States of America

Kim Holmes, Center for International Private Enterprise, former US Assistant Secretary of State

Robert Homans

Allison Horowski, Executive Director, Women’s Learning Partnership

Siri Hustvedt, author

Hussein Ibish, Senior Resident Scholar, Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington

Dr. Jianli Yang, Founder and President, Citizen Power Initiatives for China, United States

Gunther Jikeli, Associate Professor, Indiana University

Ryota Jonen, Director, World Movement for Democracy

Claire Jungman, Chief of Staff, United Against Nuclear Iran

Susan Kashaf, MD, MPH, Associate Professor, Yale School of Medicine

Garry Kasparov, Chairman, Human Rights Foundation/World Liberty Congress

Steven Kelman, Harvard Kennedy School

Craig Kennedy, Senior Fellow, American Purpose

Karen Kerrigan, President & CEO, Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council

Cameron Khansarinia, Policy Director, NUFDI (National Union for Democracy in Iran)

Laya Jalilian Khave, Postdoctoral Researcher in Psychiatry, Yale University

Navid Khazanei, civil rights lawyer

Len Khodorkovsky, former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State

Mariam Khosravani, Founder and CEO, IAW Foundation

Harvey Klehr, Andrew Mellon Professor of Politics and History Emeritus, Emory University

Howard Konar, founder of Civic Genius

David Kramer, Executive Director, George W. Bush Institute

Mark Kramer, Director, Harvard University Cold War Studies

Nicole Krauss, author

William Kristol, Defending Democracy Together, former Chief of Staff to the Vice President

Anthony Kronman, Sterling Professor of Law, Yale University

Amb. Daniel Kurtzer, former US Ambassador to Egypt and Israel

Anthony Lake, former National Security Advisor

Richard Landes, Professor, Boston University

Joanne Leedom-Ackerman, writer and journalist

Steven Levitsky, Professor, Harvard University

Robert Lieber, Professor Emeritus, Georgetown University

Sarah Longwell, Longwell Partners, Defending Democracy Together

Hon. Tom Malinowski, former Member of Congress, US House of Representatives

Harlan Mandel, CEO, Media Development Investment Fund

Dr. Shaun E. Marmon, Princeton University

Paul Marshall, Professor, Baylor University

Radwan A. Masmoudi, President, Center for the Study of Islam and Democracy

Clifford D. May, President, Foundation for Defense of Democracies

Michael McFaul, Professor, Stanford University

Claudia Escobar Mejia, Distinguished Professor, George Mason University

Mariam Memarsadeghi, Founder and Director, Cyrus Forum

Dr. Louis Menashe, Professor Emeritus, Polytechnic Institute of NYU

Sonya Michel, Professor Emerita, University of Maryland-College Park

Abbas Milani, Director of Iranian Studies, Stanford University

Robert Miller, attorney

Tim Miller, Board Member, Defending Democracy Together

Blaise Misztal, Vice President for Policy, Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA)

Gwendolyn Mink, author

Hamid R. Moghadam, Co-founder, Iranian Studies Program, Stanford University

Dr. Reza Moridi, former Parliamentarian and Minister; Senior Fellow, Massey College, University of Toronto

Amb. Richard Morningstar, Atlantic Council, former U. Ambassador to Azerbaijan and the European Union

Joshua Muravchik, Adjunct Professor, Institute of World Politics

Firouz Naderi, former Director, Solar System Exploration, NASA

Toni Navarro, artist

Dr. Sharon S. Nazarian, President, Y&S Nazarian Family Foundation

Marilyn Carlson Nelson, Trustee, Carlson Family Foundation

Dr. Nguyen Dinh Thang, President and CEO, Boat People SOS, United States of America

James H. Nichols Jr., Professor, Claremont McKenna College

Gabriel Noronha, former US State Department Special Advisor for Iran

Chiedo Nwankwor, Vice Dean for Education and Academic Affairs, John Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies

Thomas L. Pangle, Professor, University of Texas at Austin

Andrew Pessin, Professor, Connecticut College

Jason Pielemeier, Executive Director, Global Network Initiative

Marc Plattner, Coeditor Emeritus, Journal of Democracy

Serhii Plokhii, Professor, Harvard University

Ramesh Ponnuru, Editor, National Review

Rebecca S. Pringle, President, National Education Association

Andrew Prozes, Trustee, Freedom House

Dr. Nanette Pyne, Development Consultant, Women’s Learning Partnership

Anahita Rabiee MD, Yale University

Ronald Radosh, Professor Emeritus, CUNY

Gil Ribak, Associate Professor, University of Arizona

Gov. Tom Ridge, Ridge Global, First US Secretary of Homeland Security, former Governor of Pennsylvania

Rachel Beatty Riedl, Professor, Cornell University

Molly Ringwald, actor, writer, singer

Thane Rosenbaum, Professor

Susan Deller Ross, Professor, Georgetown University School of Law

Jonathan Schanzer, Senior Vice President, Foundation for Defense of Democracies

Randy Scheunemann, Vice Chairman, International Republican Institute

Stacy Schiff, author

Gary Schmitt, Senior Fellow, American Enterprise Institute

Gabriel Schoenfeld, Senior Fellow, Niskanen Center

Alice Sebold, author

Nicole Bibbins Sedaca, Executive Vice President, Freedom House

Aqil Shah, Associate Professor, University of Oklahoma

Gazelle Sharmahd, political activist, Save Sharmahd Campaign

Elaine Showalter, Professor, Princeton University

Gary Shteyngart, author

Abram N. Shulsky, Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute

Amb. Andras Simonyi, former Hungarian Ambassador

Hon. David Skaggs, National Endowment for Democracy, and former Member of the US House of Representatives

Peter Skerry, Professor, Boston College

Dan Slater, James Orin Murfin Professor of Political Science, University of Michigan

Amy Erica Smith, Associate Professor, Iowa State University

Timothy Snyder, Professor of History, Yale University

Abraham Socher, Editor, Jewish Review of Books

Amir Soltani, author

Alec Soth, photographer

Thomas P. Staudt, investor/adviser

Sol Stern, journalist

Lior B. Sternfeld, Associate Professor, Penn State University

Kathryn Stoner, Mosbacher Director, Center on Democracy, Development and the Rule of Law, Stanford University

Charles Sykes, Editor at-Large, The Bulwark

Ray Takeyh, Senior Fellow, Council on Foreign Relations

Behnam Ben Taleblu, Senior Fellow, Foundation for Defense of Democracies

Amy Tan, author

Betty Tompkins, artist

Michael Totten, writer

Joshua A. Tucker, Professor, New York University

Tung Nguyen, President, Vietnam Human Rights Network, United States of America

Amb. Robert Tuttle, former US Ambassador to the United Kingdom

Daniel Twining, President, International Republican Institute

Anne Tyler, author

Dr. Mehri Vafa, Women’s Learning Partnership

Alex Vatanka, Senior Fellow, Middle East Institute

Amb. Alexander Vershbow, former US Ambassador to Russia, former NATO Deputy Secretary General, Atlantic Council

Melanne Verveer, Executive Director, Georgetown University Institute for Women, Peace, and Security

Isabelle Vladoiu, Founder, US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights

Gen. Joseph L. Votel, US Army (Ret.), former Commanding General, US Central Command, Freedom House Trustee

Christopher Walker, Vice President for Studies and Analysis, National Endowment for Democracy

Amb. Mark Wallace, CEO, United Against Nuclear Iran

George Weigel, Distinguished Senior Fellow and William E. Simon Chair in Catholic Studies, Ethics and Public Policy Center

Randi Weingarten, President, American Federation of Teachers

Leon Wieseltier, Editor, Liberties Journal

Jody Williams, United States of America, Nobel Women’s Initiative, 1997 Nobel Peace Prize

Andrew Wilson, Executive Director, Center for International Private Enterprise

Damon Wilson, National Endowment for Democracy

Ruth Wisse, Professor Emeritus, Harvard University

Xiao Qiang, Founder and Chief Editor, China Digital Times

Xiyue Wang, Ph.D. candidate, Princeton University and former US hostage in Iran

Idan Ben Yakir, Senior Policy and Operations Associate, Global Network Initiative

Venezuela:

Dr. Tamara Adrian, Member of the Venezuelan National Assembly

Leopoldo Lopez, World Liberty Congress

Moisés Naim, Distinguished Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Horacio Siciliano, artist

Vietnam:

Mai Khoi, artist

Tung Nguyen, President, Vietnam Human Rights Network

Yemen:

Tawakkol Karman, Yemen, human rights activist, Journalist, Politician, 2011 Nobel Peace Prize

