Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guy Bassini's avatar
Guy Bassini
20m

Excellent and important speech. Sadly, free-speech advocates are in the minority and dismissed as cranks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Persuasion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture