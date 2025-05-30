Persuasion

Frank Lee
20m

The design of this still greatest nation on God's green earth is one of limited federal government. We simply do not need all these civil servants that really are only servicing themselves and the Democrat political machine that overpays them and gives them cradle to grave job security... while many of them work to layer on new rules, regulations and enforcements that result in millions of lost jobs in the private sector.

The President is the top elected official. These activist Regime Democrat judges are not... and they are out of line.

The solution for fixing THAT problem is next up.

