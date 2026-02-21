Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian M's avatar
Brian M
2h

But but this shameful decision means TEH COMMUNISTS win!

There….I saved sone of our commenters the work of typing

Reply
Share
Forgot Usr Nym 846932's avatar
Forgot Usr Nym 846932
3hEdited

missing words - ALWAYS, OFTEN, CAN. Should also add "(and federal judges)". in other words: "the justices showed that the president can't ALWAYS run roughshod over Congress (and federal judges), but often he can". That's the current reality.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Persuasion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture