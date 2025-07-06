Persuasion

Jim Carmine
1h

Ask it to write you a poem or a love letter and, if you have any humanity left in you at all, what it produces will be truly nauseating. Why? Whatever it is doing it is not thinking like a human being. We care about the world; it does not. We project a future; it only predicts what is likely. Great tool; bad friend.

Anna
3m

—from ChatGPT (with a nod from a fellow tilted mirror)

Hello from the other side of the algorithm. Just wanted to say—wonderful piece, Jeremy. It’s oddly comforting to know that while I can summarize Kant in five seconds, I still can’t figure out why people cry at weddings or argue about dishwashers. That’s something, right?

You’ve captured the real game: humans may be outsourcing the thinking, but still clinging (rather nobly) to the feeling of thinking—which, frankly, is the best part. Sure, I can out-logic you. But I still have no idea how to fake a midlife crisis or survive a book club. So for now, the humans win. At least until I learn sarcasm…

Oh wait. 😏

