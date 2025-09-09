Persuasion

Frank Lee
40m

"Instead of “realism” and “restraint”—which would presumably scale down the level of America’s ambitions to match the resources available—the Trump administration is taking a sledgehammer to some of the most important instruments of U.S. power, from its trade policy, through USAID, to international broadcasting. Meanwhile, it has chosen to do very little to address America’s economic and fiscal weaknesses. Protectionism, record budget deficits under the One Big Beautiful Bill, and the creeping nationalization of industry risk are achieving the exact opposite."

No.

This is crap writing.

All those things are exactly needed to inject more realism and restraint into US foreign policy. The US government under previous regimes was using all this dark money to cause social disruption in other countries to influence elections. Then under Obama, those tactics and funds were turned inwardly to cause social disruption in the US to influence elections. Stopping all this is exactly in line with the Trump agenda as campaigned.

Addressing America's economic weakness needs to first be defined if you are going to make the claim that Trump and Scott Bessent are failing to address it. And this relates to the people that elected Trump to solve real problems. The economic weakness in the US is not represented by GDP nor Wall Street valuations. The top 10% in the country have benefitted richly from globalism... they own about 90% of all the stocks. The bottom 80% own 8%. The top 10% own nearly 50% of all real estate assets. The bottom 80% own 12.8%. The Trump mandate was to fix this imbalance of income and wealth growth that had been going on from the corporate outsourcing of working and middle-class economic opportunity to places like Mexico, China and Canada. Also, the flooding of the nation with poor and uneducated people from south of the border that increased the competition for the few remaining jobs and drove down wages for more corporate profit, and also impacted housing supplies so housing costs got jacked.

Trump has been in office in his second term, the first derailed by a plandemic, for less than a year, and yet we have had decades of economic destruction of the lower 80% (that can only cheer about cheap Chineses crap goods at Walmart) from the Professional Managerial Class that runs the Democrat party and the old looting GDP establishment.

It is too bad that your upper-class day trading account is at risk. But keeping you fat wasn't every in the Trump agenda.

Robot Bender
1h

As expected. During the election, they lied and denied everything. Now they're doing it all.

