Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wayne Karol's avatar
Wayne Karol
5h

A year ago, anyone who predicted that an American city would be under what amounts to (para)military occupation would be accused of TDS.

Now, it's happening.

A year ago I would have found the line from Billy Jack "When policemen break the law, then there isn't any law. Just a fight for survival" to be overly simplistic.

Now, not so much.

Reply
Share
3 replies
tom robertshaw's avatar
tom robertshaw
2h

Two deaths is a tragedy. So is refusal to cooperate with federal law, the WSJ had a recent editorial on the legality of detainers, warrants, et al, that are being used to detain or arrest. Both incidents are under investigation by the FBI, which is the appropriate organization considering the animosity of state and local governments. If agents broke the law I am confident they will be convicted.

The policies of the previous administration allowed 1 million or so people to enter as "getaways" and millions more as "Asylum" seekers. The crimes committed by those folks, including murders, sexual assault, etc. would not have been committed if the border was "secure" as the Homeland secretary so incredulously affirmed.

Let's let the process run itself out on the two tragedies. Let's protest peacefully and not confront ICE or CBP. Let's hope local police will be told to do their job and control the situation.

Both sides have a lot to be ashamed of here.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Persuasion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture