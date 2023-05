Sheep are mustered on Withers Farm in Kaipara Flats on May 25, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. The Agricultural Production Census found the national flock fell by 2% to 25.3 million sheep in June 2022. The human population was 5.1 million at the time, which equates to 4.96 sheep for each human being in the country. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)