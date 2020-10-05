This Week at Persuasion
Applebaum, Buruma, Kasparov, and more.
The Persuasion community watched the VP debate together.
A Conversation with Anne Applebaum, Garry Kasparov and Alexander Vindman
We partnered with our friends at the Renew Democracy Initiative so you can join friends of Persuasion Anne Applebaum and Garry Kasparov as they discuss attacks on American democracy with Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.
Book Clubs
Daniel Finkelstein joined us on October 7th at 5:30pm Eastern Time to discuss his latest book: Everything in Moderation.
Book Clubs are reserved for founding members. The aspiration of the book clubs is to have a serious (and fun) conversation about a book we have all read. So please be sure to read before we meet!
Persuasion hosted its weekly social hour. Attend our future Persuasion happy hours by subscribing and join us via Zoom to meet more of our growing community!
