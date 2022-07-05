Share this postThis Week at Persuasionwww.persuasion.communityCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailThis Week at PersuasionA film talk, an in-person D.C. Happy Hour, and save the date for our Festival.Persuasion Staff2 hr ago2Share this postThis Week at Persuasionwww.persuasion.communityCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailSpectators watch as fireworks erupt over the Washington Monument on July 4, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inA guest post byPersuasion Staff