This Week at Persuasion

How Political Should Literature Be?

Beatrice FrumAug 26, 2020

Once again, Persuasion hosted its weekly social hour. Attend our future Persuasion happy hours by subscribing and join us via Zoom to meet more of our growing community!

Does Literature Have to Be Political?

Darin Strauss hosted a series of two book clubs on this important question.

In the first session, we discussed essays on the topic by authors ranging from George Orwell to Milan Kundera.

In the second session, we read his new and proudly apolitical book, The Queen of Tuesday: A Lucille Ball Story.

In Case You Missed It…

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JoinPersuasion for new articles, past debates, and more! And please follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/JoinPersuasion.

← PreviousNext →