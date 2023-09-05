Sunrise on September 04, 2023 in Glastonbury, United Kingdom. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Announcing a New Partnership

We’ve been on break for the past two weeks, so instead of the usual round-up of the week’s pieces, this week we’re sharing a piece of news instead: Persuasion and The UnPopulist are now editorial partners!

The UnPopulist is a nonprofit online journal focused on threats to liberalism, especially from the authoritarian right. Each week we’ll highlight one of their pieces here, and from time to time we’ll cross-run content together as part of our effort to build ties between projects like Persuasion working to defend liberal values and societies.

You can learn more about The UnPopulist, and read their content, for free here.

