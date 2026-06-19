This Week at PersuasionLondon pub meet TONIGHT! Plus, Samuel Moyn on The Good Fight.Leonora BarclayJun 19, 2026∙ Paid1ShareThe world’s first Museum of AI Arts, Dataland. Its inaugural exhibition “Machine Dreams: Rainforest,” inspired by visits to the Amazon rainforest, displays 360-degree multi-sensory evolving art experiences. If only there were another way to get a multi-sensory experience of a rainforest, eh? (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images.)Our weekly Intellectual Boo…This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in