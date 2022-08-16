Share this postThis Week at Persuasionwww.persuasion.communityCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailThis Week at PersuasionIn-person happy hours in D.C. and London! (But, no virtual happy hour this week.)Persuasion Staff3 hr ago1Share this postThis Week at Persuasionwww.persuasion.communityCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailYANGJIANG, CHINA - Fishing boats set sail for fishing on August 16, 2022. The seasonal fishing ban in the South China Sea ended on Tuesday. (Photo by Chen Jimin/China News Service via Getty Images)This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inA guest post byPersuasion Staff