This Week at Persuasion
Next Week: Book Club with Niall Ferguson! Also, what Chloé Zhao's Oscar win means for filmmaking and the Persuasion team on Biden's first 99 days.
An elderly couple walk into a polling station during the regional election in Madrid on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Over 5 million Madrid residents are voting for a new regional assembly in an election that tests the depths of resistance to lockdown measures and the divide between left and right-wing parties. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue).