Tod Lindberg, a contributing editor of American Purpose, is a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute specializing in national security and U.S. leadership. He is an adjunct associate professor at Georgetown University’s Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service. From 2001 to 2017, he was a research fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, where he established Hoover’s Washington, D.C., office in 2001. He is the author of several books, most recently The Heroic Heart: Greatness Ancient and Modern (2015).