Lukas Bird
43m

Yascha - you are right (and very fair) in your analysis. And I am one of those with zero sympathy for the pompous Ivies (with financial reserves of medium sized nations).

The large arc = the populist take down of liberal haughtiness. And every one of their sparkling symbols.

That’s Harvard. The NYT. Hollywood. The EU.

These institutions all share common traits: they are rich, overly-influential, ideologically imbalanced, disdainful of traditional values, and (above all) obscenely arrogant.

It is the smugness of Progressives - and their institutions - that drives the hatred. We are in a social revolution. And every emblem of this elite ruling class is fair game to the pitchforks and torches who are sick to death of their slurs and derision. We’re sick of woke. We’re sick of the 1619 Project. We’re sick of critical theory. We’re sick of idiot children marching for Hamas. We’re sick of being called racist, misogynist, toxic, problematic, patriarchal, transphobe, Islamaphobe, xenophobe, fatphobe, and every other phobe you can only learn about at places like Harvard.

Humans despise one deadly sin more than any of the other six - Pride. And work hard to destroy it - regardless of the collateral damage. This is the story. And if these institutions were to self-cleanse their arrogance, their insistence on “one true thought”, their disdain of others - this would go away. If humility and self awareness were the new spirit and brand promise of Progressive institutions - the pitchforks would be dropped.

Harvard and its poorer Ivy sisters are the Ground Zero Wuhan Lab for this social contagion. It leaked from their humanity departments into the world’s bloodstream. Now the world is seeking to smother it to death to never let this happen again. So goes the counter revolution to the revolution they so dearly wished to lead.

