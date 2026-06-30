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James Quinn's avatar
James Quinn
5h

The administration’s actions make a mockery of one of the core tenets of the Constitution, ‘to promote the general welfare’.

Instead, of course, this administration is most concerned only with establishing, maintaining, and promoting its own welfare (and power and wealth and protection from legal or Constitutional sanctions).

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