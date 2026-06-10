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Silvio Nardoni's avatar
Silvio Nardoni
1h

I don’t know how it’s possible to read this without having your heart break and simultaneously feeling immense admiration for the courage and solidarity of the Ukrainian people. They are under attack and have been for more than four years, yet even amidst this they provide wedding dresses and catering, so that couples who find love (or maybe love finds them) can celebrate that. Our country’s shame in failing to help them is a mark that will remain for many years. We owe them reparations.

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Peter Morrell's avatar
Peter Morrell
2h

All due to one Russian MF son of a bitch!

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