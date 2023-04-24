Valuing the Deep State: A Nine-Part Series by Francis Fukuyama
Francis Fukuyama's nine-part series on the advantages, dangers, and complications of bureaucratic autonomy.
A compilation of Francis Fukuyama's nine-part series on valuing the deep state, originally published on his Frankly Fukuyama blog via American Purpose.
Part I: Valuing the Deep State
Why the hostility towards the "deep state"? In the first installment of his series, Francis Fukuyama pushes back on anti-bureaucracy sentiment and makes the case that a high-capacity, professional, and impersonal state is critical to the success of any society.
Part II: The Origin of States
To understand the deep state, start by exploring human nature. Fukuyama traces how humans have organized themselves throughout civilization, and why the modern state is essential to economic growth and rule of law.
Part III: A State of Courts and Parties
Hostility to the state is one of the most enduring features of American political culture. In his third installment, Fukuyama explores the dysfunctions of the American public sector.
Part IV: Why Delegation is Necessary
From Andrew Jackson's government to Vladimir Putin's approach to chain of command, Fukuyama examines the integral role of bureaucratic expertise in America.
Part V: Controlling the Administrative State
Many believe that Americans are living under the tyranny of an out-of-control administrative state. The real problem is rather different, argues Francis Fukuyama.
Part VI: Schedule F
In his sixth installment, Fukuyama argues that the wholesale replacement of public servants with political cronies would take the nation back to the spoils system of the 19th century.
Part VII: Out-of-Control Bureaucracies
While government bureaucracy isn't out of control across the board, charges of overreach are valid in some instances. Part seven in Fukuyama's series on bureaucratic autonomy.
Part VIII: The Private Right of Action
Despite GOP claims of out-of-control bureaucracy in the U.S., the real culprit is private litigation, where citizens make use of the courts to shift regulatory goalposts.
Part IX: Lessons from the Covid Crisis
In his final installment, Fukuyama examines the Covid pandemic and what it can teach us about balancing bureaucratic autonomy and political control.
