A compilation of Francis Fukuyama's nine-part series on valuing the deep state, originally published on his Frankly Fukuyama blog via American Purpose.

Why the hostility towards the "deep state"? In the first installment of his series, Francis Fukuyama pushes back on anti-bureaucracy sentiment and makes the case that a high-capacity, professional, and impersonal state is critical to the success of any society.

To understand the deep state, start by exploring human nature. Fukuyama traces how humans have organized themselves throughout civilization, and why the modern state is essential to economic growth and rule of law.

Hostility to the state is one of the most enduring features of American political culture. In his third installment, Fukuyama explores the dysfunctions of the American public sector.

From Andrew Jackson's government to Vladimir Putin's approach to chain of command, Fukuyama examines the integral role of bureaucratic expertise in America.

Many believe that Americans are living under the tyranny of an out-of-control administrative state. The real problem is rather different, argues Francis Fukuyama.

In his sixth installment, Fukuyama argues that the wholesale replacement of public servants with political cronies would take the nation back to the spoils system of the 19th century.

While government bureaucracy isn't out of control across the board, charges of overreach are valid in some instances. Part seven in Fukuyama's series on bureaucratic autonomy.

Despite GOP claims of out-of-control bureaucracy in the U.S., the real culprit is private litigation, where citizens make use of the courts to shift regulatory goalposts.

In his final installment, Fukuyama examines the Covid pandemic and what it can teach us about balancing bureaucratic autonomy and political control.

For more by Francis Fukuyama, visit his blog.